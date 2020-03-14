PORTLAND, Ore. — Snow showers hit southwest Washington and east Multnomah County overnight, and many in the area woke up to snow on Saturday morning.

KGW viewers grabbed their phones and sent in some great photos right away, but the white winter landscape is expected to change by Saturday afternoon.

A rain and snow mix is expected as highs climb to near 40 degrees.

Sunday brings a clearing sky, but there may be a few snow showers rolling off the Cascades and briefly reaching the valleys.

It'll be cold, with lows around 30 and highs only around 40-degrees, and then the sky clears Sunday night.

