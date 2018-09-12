A weather system that has moved inland from the Oregon coast will move through the Columbia Gorge Sunday afternoon, bringing another round of freezing rain, sleet and snow for elevations higher than 500 feet.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect through Monday morning for the Cascades, the upper Hood River valley and the Gorge. Travelers should expect icy conditions near Hood River on Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service reports that Interstate 84 and State Route 14 should be "mostly fine," but advised travelers to be cautious with temperatures dropping very close to freezing.

#WintryMix is starting to move into the #ColumbiaGorge. While I-84 and SR 14 should be mostly okay, other roads in the upper Hood River Valley and at elevations above 500 feet will become slick. #orwx #wawx pic.twitter.com/9fP88Ml9Gl — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) December 9, 2018

Elevations above 500 feet could see as much as a quarter-inch of ice accumulation with as much as an inch of snow, according to the NWS. Closer to the Columbia River level, though, there will be wet roadways but little or no accumulation of snow.

In the Portland metro area, Sunday should see a quarter-inch to half-inch of rain. Scattered showers wil continue Monday with another wet system moving in Tuesday.

Get the new Portland Weather app before severe weather hits!

Helpful links

Traffic links:

Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts

Traffic speed maps: on.kgw.com/traffic