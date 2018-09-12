A winter weather advisory for the Cascades, the upper Hood River Valley and the Columbia Gorge has been canceled.

Temperatures should rise above freezing in the Gorge and Hood River Valley late Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

In Portland, patchy fog will break up by mid-morning Monday with a 30 percent chance of rain and highs in the mid 40s. Winds will be calm, according to the NWS.

The change comes after a weekend that saw poor conditions in the Gorge.

A weather system moved inland from the Oregon coast and into the Columbia Gorge on Sunday, bringing freezing rain, sleet and snow for elevations higher than 500 feet.

Just west of Hood River and there is wet snow falling on I-84. @NWSPortland weather advisory for a mix of precipitation including sleet and freezing rain at various elevations. Should be OK on the interstate but there’s a little slush developing here. @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/pujRYvTfb6 — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) December 10, 2018

The National Weather Service reported that Interstate 84 and State Route 14 should be "mostly fine," but had advised travelers to be cautious with temperatures dropping very close to freezing.

#WintryMix is starting to move into the #ColumbiaGorge. While I-84 and SR 14 should be mostly okay, other roads in the upper Hood River Valley and at elevations above 500 feet will become slick. #orwx #wawx pic.twitter.com/9fP88Ml9Gl — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) December 9, 2018

Elevations above 500 were expects to see as much as a quarter-inch of ice accumulation with as much as an inch of snow, according to the NWS.

