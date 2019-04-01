Strong winds are expected in much of northwest Oregon and the Willamette Valley on Saturday night.

A High Wind Warning is in effect along the central and north Oregon Coast from Saturday evening through early Sunday morning. A wind advisory is in effect for the Willamette Valley and Portland area during the same time period.

The National Weather Service says a strong low-pressure system is expected to move north off the Oregon Coast and bring strong winds. The storm is expected to arrive Saturday evening through midnight. However, the NWS admits there’s still uncertainty about the forecast.

The strongest winds will likely occur along the Central Oregon Coast, south of Tillamook, and into the southern part of the Willamette Valley, south of McMinnville, the NWS said. South winds are expected to peak at 30-40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. The storm is expected to arrive to those areas between 9 p.m. and midnight.

The storm is expected to weaken, with gusts up to 50 mph possible, as it moves north into the Portland metro area around midnight, according to the NWS.

Downed trees and scattered power outages should be expected. Travel will be difficult for larger vehicles.

The following counties are expected to be impacted by the wind storm: