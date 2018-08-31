U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) announced on Friday that he will introduce the Clean Air Refugee Act, designed to help people seeking to escape wildfire smoke.

The bill would require the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide shelter to those whose health is at risk in unhealthy air situation, like we’ve experienced in Oregon.

Just like FEMA would do in other disaster situations, the agency would provide those deemed “smoke refugees” shelter options, which could include hotel rooms. Then FEMA would pay the shelter costs directly to the shelter providers.

“When seniors and kids and the disabled feel that opening the front door in the morning is going to make them sick, we ought to step up and deal with it,” said Wyden.

© 2018 KGW