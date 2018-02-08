DUFUR, Ore. — Jill Fargher wanted to help people forced out of their homes by the South Valley Fire the only way she could. So she housed 18 of her neighbors' houses.

“I mean I have the room,” said Fargher. “I didn't think twice of course. I’m going to let people bring their horses here. "

She didn't stop at horses. She says she's also taken in cats, rabbits, and a goat. It’s a lot more work for her and her kids, and its many more mouths to feed.

“Last night I fed seven bales to the horses, and then seven this morning, and again tonight. So, 14 bales a day for as long as they are here," Fargher said.

Compared to the other ranchers and farmers in Dufur helping fight the fire, she's only doing a small thing.

“My neighbor across the road, her and her husband have been out with water tankers all night long and going to work the next day," Fargher said. "So, I actually don't know anyone who hasn't stepped up."

People here always seem to come together in times of need. But, this year it's more of a necessity than ever before.

“I don't remember anything being like this ever. These aren't little fires. They are growing so fast that people can barely get out,” she said.

Fargher says she's not looking forward to the rest of the wildfire season. But, the people in this area will get through it together.

“The ranchers and every body are amazing," she said. "They stop what they are doing mid-harvest to help their neighbors and community members, nobody thinks twice about helping, it’s just what they do.”

Fargher says she's happy to help, but she is hoping people can pick up their horses within the next few days. Otherwise she'll be cutting into her own supply of hay that is supposed to last through winter.

