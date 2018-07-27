DUFUR, Ore. – A wildfire burning in Wasco County has prompted a Level 3 evacuation order.

The Level 3 (Go) evacuation is in place along the Deschutes River, from Sherars Falls to Macks Canyon, according to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire is estimated to be 6,300 acres, according to the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center.

Photos: Wildfire burns in Wasco County

Photos: Wildfire burns in Wasco County

The fire broke out at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Long Hollow Road, south of Dufur.

Last week, the Substation Fire burned nearly 80,000 acres in Wasco and Sherman counties and left one man dead.

© 2018 KGW