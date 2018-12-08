SISTERS, Ore. — A fast moving wildfire on Rabbitbrush Drive near Sisters, Ore. has prompted evacuations and a closure on Highway 20, according to authorities.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 3 (GO NOW) notice for homes south of Cascades Estates Drive, north of Highway 20, and west of Fryrear Road.

KTVZ reports that fire started just after 4:00 p.m. has spread due to gusty winds. Authorities say the fire is estimated at 60 acres.

ODOT has closed a three mile stretch of Highway 20 between milepost 5 and 8. More information on closures can be found on TripCheck.com.

Developing story and will be updated.

