SISTERS, Ore. — A fast moving wildfire broke out Saturday afternoon on Rabbitbrush Drive near Sisters, Ore. that prompted evacuations and a closure on Highway 20, according to authorities.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office says at least two structures were burned in blaze.

The fire is now fully lined and crews are now working on mopup. The Level 3 (GO NOW) notice for homes south of Cascades Estates Drive, north of Highway 20, and west of Fryrear Road will remain in place while firefighters put out hot spots.

KTVZ reports that fire started just after 4:00 p.m. has spread due to gusty winds. Authorities say the fire is estimated at 60 acres.

ODOT has closed a three mile stretch of Highway 20 between milepost 5 and 8. More information on closures can be found on TripCheck.com.

