BIGGS JUNCTION, Ore. — A wildfire that broke out in the Columbia River Gorge and closed a section of Highway 97 Tuesday evening was fully contained by Wednesday morning, the Sherman County sheriff said.

The state fire marshal is on the scene of the fire near Biggs Junction, about 20 miles east of The Dalles, to investigate the cause.

Highway 97 was fully reopened by Wednesday morning.

The fire started at about 3:45 Tuesday afternoon. By 9 p.m., the fire had spread southeast about five miles to Scott Canyon Road, south of the community of Rufus, the Sherman County Sheriff's Office said. At that point, the fire was roughly 5 miles wide by 6 miles long.

Several homes and other structures were threatened, but none have burned, police report.

The fire burned in an area that was devastated by wildfires this summer. The Substation, Long Hollow and South Valley fires burned more than 120,000 acres in Wasco and Sherman counties.

