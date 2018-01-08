DUFUR, Ore. — A wildfire burning in Wasco County, southwest of Dufur, prompted evacuation orders from the sheriff’s office Wednesday afternoon.

Crews and air tankers are on the scene battling the fire, known as the South Valley Fire. The Oregon Department of Forestry estimates the fire has burned 1,000 acres so far. Several structures have burned and more are threatened. Video from Sky 8 showed a structure engulfed in flames.

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The ODF says the fire is human caused. Firefighters told KGW's Pat Dooris the fire likely started in a shed and spread quickly. Winds are blowing the fire east.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

The sheriff's office says the Level 3 (Go!) evacuation zone includes Hix Road and Kingsley Road, and all points in between, from Highway 197 to the Mt. Hood National Forest boundary.

About 10 miles of Highway 197 was closed south of Dufur. Latest traffic closures on TripCheck

Residents searching for a place to house livestock can find a list of resources here.

