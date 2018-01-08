DUFUR, Ore. — A wildfire burning in Wasco County, southwest of Dufur, prompted evacuation orders from the sheriff’s office Wednesday afternoon.

Crews and air tankers are on the scene battling the fire, known as the South Valley Fire. The Oregon Department of Forestry estimates the fire has burned 10,000 acres as of Wednesday night. Several structures have burned and more are threatened. The wind speed has remained consistant.

Video from Sky 8 showed a structure engulfed in flames.

Gov. Kate Brown invoked an emergency conflagration act in response to the fire, which her office said was threatening about 100 homes. The declaration authorizes the Oregon State Fire Marshal's office to mobilize resources to fight the fire.

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The ODF says the fire is human caused. Neighbors told KGW's Pat Dooris the fire likely started in a shed and spread quickly.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

The Level 3 (Go!) evacuation order was issued from South Valley Road to Friend Road.

Level 2 and Level 1 evacuation notices are also in place in the area. Latest evacuation updates

About 20 miles of Highway 197 was closed south of Dufur. Latest traffic closures on TripCheck

Residents searching for a place to house livestock can find a list of resources here.

The South Valley Fire is the latest high-profile fire to burn in Wasco County over the past month. The Substation Fire and Long Hollow Fire combined to burn more than 100,000 acres.

