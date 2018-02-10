BIGGS JUNCTION, Ore. — A new wildfire in the Columbia River Gorge closed a section of Highway 97 for several hours in Sherman County Tuesday evening.

At about 3:45 Tuesday afternoon, firefighters reported they were responding to a fire near Biggs Junction, about 20 miles east of The Dalles.

By 9 p.m., the fire had spread southeast to Scott Canyon Road, the Sherman County Sheriff's Office said. At that point, the fire was roughly 5 miles wide by 6 miles long.

Several homes and other structures are threatened, but none have burned, police report.

About a dozen homes have been evacuated, and more evacuations may come depending on where the wind blows the fire tonight. However, no evacuation orders have been issued for any regions.

"This fire is spread out, it's going in so many different directions. That's what makes it so hard to fight," Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey said.

For a timee, Highway 97 was open only to vehicles assisted by an ODOT lead car.

The fire is burning in an area that was devastated by wildfires this summer. The Substation, Long Hollow and South Valley fires burned more than 120,000 acres in Wasco and Sherman counties.

