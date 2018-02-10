BIGGS JUNCTION, Ore. — A wildfire has broken out in the Columbia River Gorge, closing a section of Highway 97 in Sherman County.

The fire broke Tuesday afternoon near Biggs Junction, about 20 miles east of The Dalles. The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is blowing east and south. Crews from Gilliam, Klickitat and Wasco counties are being called to assist, the sheriff's office said.

Photos: Wildfire near Biggs Junction

Photos: Wildfire near Biggs Junction

Officials have not indicated any structures are threatened.

About a 10-mile section of Highway 97 is closed just south of Interstate 84.

Latest traffic updates on TripCheck

The fire is burning in an area that was devastated by wildfires this summer. The Substation, Long Hollow and South Valley fires burned more than 120,000 acres in Wasco and Sherman counties.

Sherman County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

© 2018 KGW