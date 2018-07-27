Watch live: Sky 8 is over the wilfire Friday morning

DUFUR, Ore. – A wildfire burning in Wasco County prompted a Level 3 evacuation before several building burned to the foundation.

The Level 3 (Go) evacuation is in place along the Deschutes River, from Sherars Falls to Macks Canyon, according to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The so-called Long Hollow Fire was estimated to be 16,000 acres Friday morning with no containment, according to the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center.

Photos: Wildfire burns in Wasco County

Photos: Wildfire burns in Wasco County

The fire broke out at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Long Hollow Road, south of Dufur. The Bureau of Land management says two helicopters and an air tanker areworking to contain the fire.

Last week, the Substation Fire burned nearly 80,000 acres in Wasco and Sherman counties and left one man dead.

© 2018 KGW