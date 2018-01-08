DUFUR, Ore. — A wildfire burning in Wasco County, southwest of Dufur, has prompted evacuation orders from the sheriff’s office Wednesday afternoon and grown to 20,000 acres, fire officials say.

The fire, known as the South Valley Fire, has burned at least one structure. Between 80 and 100 homes are under threat and approximately 400 people have been ordered to evacuate.

The fire is only 5 percent contained. About 213 firefighters are on scene Thursday, supported by four dozers and 13 engines. Air tankers battled the fire Wednesday. Fire officials said they'll be called in again when needed and when visibility allows.

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Wind drove the fire about five miles southeast during a four-hour period, during which it crossed Highway 197. Fire officials says the fire was likely caused by humans.

Neighbors told KGW's Pat Dooris on Wednesday that the fire may have started in a shed and spread quickly.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Video from Sky 8 showed a structure engulfed in flames.

Gov. Kate Brown invoked an emergency conflagration act Wednesday in response to the fire. The declaration authorizes the Oregon State Fire Marshal's office to mobilize resources to fight the fire.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter at The Dalles Middle School.

A 20-mile stretch of Highway 197 south of Dufur was closed Wednesday but reopened Thursday morning. Latest traffic closures on TripCheck

Residents searching for a place to house livestock can find a list of resources here.

The South Valley Fire is the latest high-profile fire to burn in Wasco County over the past month. The Substation Fire and Long Hollow Fire combined to burn more than 100,000 acres.

