A wildfire burning in Wasco County, southwest of Dufur, prompted evacuation orders from the sheriff’s office Wednesday afternoon and had grown to 15,000 acres by Thursday morning.

Fire officials said Thursday morning that the fire, known as the South Valley Fire, has burned structures, though they're unsure of a number at this time. Between 80 and 100 homes are under threat and approximately 400 people have been impacted by evacuation orders.

See the latest evacuation levels at the Wasco County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

The fire is only 5 percent contained. About 150 fire crews were on scene on Wednesday and more are expected to arrive Thursday. Air tankers are battling the fire.

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Driven by wind from the northwest, the fire traveled southeast, crossed Highway 197 and moved at least five miles in approximately a four-hour period. Fire officials says the fire was likely caused by humans.

Neighbors told KGW's Pat Dooris on Wednesday that the fire may have started in a shed and spread quickly.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Video from Sky 8 showed a structure engulfed in flames.

Gov. Kate Brown invoked an emergency conflagration act Wednesday in response to the fire. The declaration authorizes the Oregon State Fire Marshal's office to mobilize resources to fight the fire.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter at The Dalles Middle School.

Photos: Wildfire burns near Dufur

Latest evacuation updates

A 20-mile stretch of Highway 197 south of Dufur was closed Wednesday but reopened Thursday morning. Latest traffic closures on TripCheck

Residents searching for a place to house livestock can find a list of resources here.

The South Valley Fire is the latest high-profile fire to burn in Wasco County over the past month. The Substation Fire and Long Hollow Fire combined to burn more than 100,000 acres.

