HOOD RIVER, Ore. — One year ago today, on Sept. 2, 2017, the massive Eagle Creek Fire started.

The wildfire burned more than 48,000 acres in the scenic Columbia River Gorge and Mt. Hood National Forest. A representative with the U.S. Forest Service said 121 miles of national forest trails were impacted. A group of hikers had to be rescued after the fire started and several structures burned.

The fire, which happened during peak tourism season, also had a negative impact on many businesses in the area.

Here's a look at how it happened and the recovery effort over the past year:

Saturday, September 2, 2017

The Eagle Creek Fire breaks out around 4:30 p.m. 150 hikers are trapped and forced to stay the night in the mountains.

Read more: 'I just want to cry with relief': Families, stranded hikers reunited

VIDEO: Eagle Creek Fire: The view from Sky8

Sunday, September 3, 2017

Search and rescue teams lead the hikers to safety. The suspect is identified and it's determined that the fire was caused by misuse of fireworks.

Read more: 'Do you realize you just started a forest fire?': Witness to teen suspect

VIDEO: Timelapse of growth of Eagle Creek Fire

Monday, September 4, 2017

Winds push the fire west and smoke engulfs the Gorge and into Portland. An air quality warning goes into effect in the Portland metro area as ash falls from the sky.

Photos: Ash falling in Portland area from Eagle Creek Fire

VIDEO: Sky8 video: Damage left behind by Eagle Creek Fire

Tuesday, September 5, 2017

The fire grows to 10,000 acres, burning 13 miles in 16 hours. Thirty miles of Interstate 84 east of Portland through the Gorge is shut down. Multnomah Falls Lodge is threatened and the fire crosses the river into Washington. Level 3 evacuations are put into effect for 400 homes.

Read more: Hundreds still evacuated from Eagle Creek Fire

VIDEO: Tour of I-84 amid Eagle Creek Fire

Early September through late November, 2017

The Eagle Creek Fire burns for three months, torching about 50,000 acres of trees and trails, while having a negative impact on business in the Gorge.

Read more: Eagle Creek Fire has Hood River residents, businesses on edge

VIDEO: Eagle Creek Fire hammering businesses

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Multnomah Falls Lodge reopens to the public.

Read more: Multnomah Falls Lodge reopens

VIDEO: Straight Talk: Impact of the Eagle Creek Fire (Part 1)

Monday, January 22, 2018

After the US Forest Service assesses multiple trails, repair work gets underway on the more than 13 Gorge hiking trails burned by the fire.

Read more: These trails were burned by the Eagle Creek Fire. Here’s how they look now

VIDEO: Straight Talk: Impact of the Eagle Creek Fire (Part 2)

Friday, February 16, 2018

The 16-year-old teen who started the fire pleads guilty in court and is sentenced to five years probation and 1,920 hours of community service with the Forest Service.

Read more: Teen who started Eagle Creek Fire gets probation, community service

Monday, March 19, 2018

The viewing platform for Multnomah Falls reopens.

Read more: Multnomah Falls lower viewing platform reopens after Eagle Creek Fire

Thursday, May 17, 2018

A judge orders the 16-year-old who started the fire to pay $36.6 million in restitution. The court can grant a full or partial satisfaction of the restitution judgment after 10 years.

Read more: Teen ordered to pay $36.6 million in restitution for starting Eagle Creek fire

Friday, May 18, 2018

Eight trails reopen in the Columbia River Gorge.

Read more: Mount Defiance, 7 more trails reopen in Columbia River Gorge

VIDEO: Eagle Creek Fire: Touring the damage

Thursday, May 24, 2018

KGW's Pat Dooris gets an inside look at the clean-up of Angel's Rest trail. There is hope for restoring these trails.

Read more: 'It's coming back': A look at closed Angel's Rest Trail

