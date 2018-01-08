DUFUR, Ore. — A wildfire burning in Wasco County, south of Dufur, held steady at 20,000 acres Friday morning but nearly 200 structures are still threatened, officials said.

"Firefighters overnight made good containment progress on the fire despite gusty and battling winds that remained strong through most of the night," Incident Commander Chris Cline said in a prepared statement Friday.

Officials have not yet determined how many structures have been damaged by the fire, known as the South Valley Fire. Video from Sky 8 on Wednesday showed a structure engulfed in flames.

About 172 homes are threatened by the fire. On Thursday, Stefan Meyers with the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office said there were "a lot of close calls" in regards to protecting structures, but no additional homes were lost.

Evacuations have affected about 500 people. See the latest evacuation levels at the Wasco County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. The Red Cross has opened a shelter at The Dalles Middle School. Residents searching for a place to house livestock can find a list of resources here.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The fire 20 percent contained Friday morning. Almost 500 firefighters were on scene, supported by helicopters, dozers, engines and water tenders. Gov. Kate Brown invoked the emergency conflagration act on Wednesday. The declaration authorized the Oregon State Fire Marshal's office to mobilize resources to fight the fire.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Photos: Wildfire burns near Dufur

Photos: Wildfire burns near Dufur

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Wind drove the fire about five miles southeast during a four-hour period, during which it crossed Highway 197. A 20-mile stretch of the highway was closed Wednesday but reopened Thursday morning. Latest traffic closures on TripCheck

Fire officials says the fire was likely human-caused. Neighbors told KGW's Pat Dooris on Wednesday that the fire may have started in a shed and spread quickly.

Related: Fire season resources for OR, WA, CA

Anyone seeking information about the fire can call the fire information line at 503-597-8076.

The South Valley Fire is the latest high-profile fire to burn in Wasco County over the past month. The Substation Fire and Long Hollow Fire combined to burn more than 100,000 acres.

Be Ready, Set, GO! Evacuation Information by KTVL on Scribd

© 2018 KGW