MOSIER, Ore. — More than 100 homes are under evacuation notices after a fire broke out in the Columbia River Gorge on Friday night and has continued to spread on Saturday.

The fire is called the Memaloose #2 Fire due to it being the second fire this season in close proximity to Memaloose State Park, east of Mosier. The fire is burning south of Interstate 84 and north of Highway 30. It has burned about 175 acres and windy conditions are pushing the fire to the east. The fire is 5 percent contained.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office issued Level 3 (Go!) evacuations from the intersection of Highway 30 and Marsh Cutoff Road east to the bottom of the Rowena Loops. That includes both sides of Highway 30, Rowena Dell, and Rowena Overlook to Canyon Way.

Level 2 and Level 1 evacuation notices, meaning residents should get prepared to evacuate, have also been issued in the area.

A five-mile stretch of Highway 30 is closed east of Mosier. One lane of eastbound I-84 is closed in the area as a precaution. The Oregon Department of Transportation warns drivers may face short delays. The Memaloose rest area is also closed for eastbound travelers.

Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the emergency conflagration act, meaning the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office can mobilize resources to battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not known.

The fire is burning west of where several other wildfires have burned more than 100,000 acres this summer in Wasco County.

