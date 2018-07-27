DUFUR, Ore. — A wildfire that has prompted evacuations in Wasco County was started by a wheat combine, officials said.

The Long Hollow Fire had burned 33,408 acres and several buildings. The fire has crossed the Deschutes River near Jones Canyon. Burn out operations were completed along Brown road, highway 216 and the Deschutes River last night. Highway 216 is closed to the public due to fire operations and safety concerns.

The fire broke out at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday Long Hollow Road, south of Dufur after combine, a machine designed to harvest wheat, sent sparks into the dry field.

A Level 3 (Go) evacuation is in place along the Deschutes River, from Sherars Falls to Macks Canyon, according to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. A Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notice has been issued for the town of Boyd in Wasco County.

The are along the river is closed to the public along with 216 Road from Buck Hallow to Macks Campground.

The fire was burning at 100-300 feet per minute Friday morning on Bureau of Land Management and private land. It has reached the west side of the Deschutes River but hasn't jumped it. The fire has grown the most to the south and southwest. Fire officials say they are using both air and land tactics around the clock to contain the fire.

Last week, the Substation Fire burned nearly 80,000 acres in Wasco and Sherman counties and left one man dead. The Long Hollow Fire has burned to some of the fire lines created for the Substation Fire.

Anyone affected by the fire can call 541-316-7711 for more information about the fire.

