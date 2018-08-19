HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A fire burning just west of Hood River's city limits burned one home to the ground and prompted the evacuation of a hotel and homes to the west of the fire on Sunday morning, police say.

Hood River firefighters were called out to a burning home at 11:44 p.m. Saturday night along Westcliff Drive. Crews quickly evacuated the burning home and the nearby Westcliff Lodge, which was filled to capacity with 120 guests.

One first responder suffered a leg injury, according to the Hood River County Sheriff's Office.

The fire spread overnight to 5-10 acres in size. Homes west of the fire were ordered to evacuate Sunday morning, but by evening the evacuation levels were decreased to Level 2 (Get Set) for the Westcliff Lodge and Charburger. The rest of Westcliff Drive between Exit 62 and Ruthton Park was decreased to Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation levels.

On Sunday, the fire was burning on a bluff in terrain that was unreachable on foot.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Guests were allowed Sunday morning to return to the hotel to remove their belongings.

