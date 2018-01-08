WISHRAM, Wash. — A fire has torched more than 100 acres west of Maryhill, on the Washington side of the Columbia River Gorge.

The fire, called the Avery Fire, started at around 4:20 p.m. and is burning northeast up a ridge line near Wishram. Six local fire departments and the Washington Department of Natural Resources are responding. Air support is also being sent.

Highway 14 in Washington is closed between Dallesport and Maryhill.

Earlier on Tuesday, a fire burned 15 acres northeast of White Salmon. That fire was stopped and no structures were damaged, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency on Tuesday due to the wildfires burning across the state.

