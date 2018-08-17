Portland's air quality improved Thursday, but researchers say smoke in the air will become the new normal. The population will also experience an increase in related health effects.

People in the Pacific Northwest are feeling the effects of increased wildfire smoke.

“I don't remember the smoke,” said Kristi Nicholas who grew up in Gresham. “It's different”

Oregon's Department of Environment Quality says there are far more days with unhealthy levels of air pollution in Portland than any time on record.

MAP: Current air quality across Oregon

“The past three years we've had 10 times the incidents we've had in the past two decades,” said Director of the Division of Air Quality, Ali Mirzakhalili.

Climate models are forecasting dry summers. So while some pollutants have decreased in this country, wildfire smoke will only keep spreading.

“When we have fires they will be more intense and longer lasting fires,” said Mirzakhalili.

New research warns long-term exposure to wildfire smoke can contribute to an early death and more smoke means more people affected.

“As a physician, poor air quality is a concern for all ages and all parts of the body,” said Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Paul Lewis.

Lewis says a smoky future means people will need to check the air quality on a regular basis. He says to limit driving and time outside when the air is bad.

“There are things you can buy like a HEPA filter,” said Lewis.

People will have to deal with this new normal as best they can.

“I have a small child and would like her to grow up in a clean space,” said Andrea Macy walking on the Waterfront. “But I guess that's life.”

© 2018 KGW