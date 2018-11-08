MOSIER, Ore. — A wildfire burning near Memaloose State Park in the Columbia River Gorge prompted evacuation orders Saturday morning.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office issued Level 3 (Go!) evacuations from the intersection of Highway 30 and Marsh Cutoff Road east to the bottom of the Rowena Loops. That includes both sides of Highway 30, Rowena Dell, and Rowena Overlook to Canyon Way.

Level 2 and Level 1 evacuation notices, meaning residents should get prepared to evacuate, have also been issued in the area.

A six-mile stretch of Highway 30 is closed east of Mosier. Nearby Interstate 84 is not closed although ODOT warns drivers may face short delays. The Memaloose rest area is closed.

The fire started at around 9 p.m. Friday. The cause of the fire, acreage burned and level of containment are not known. It is burning west of where several other wildfires have burned more than 100,000 acres this summer in Wasco County.

