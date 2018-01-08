DUFUR, Ore. — A wildfire burning in Wasco County, southwest of Dufur, prompted evacuation orders from the sheriff’s office Wednesday afternoon.

Crews are on the scene battling the fire, known as the South Valley Fire.

A Level 3 (Go!) evacuation is in place from the 83000 block of Rail Hollow Road to the Mt. Hood National Forest boundary, as well as all of Winslow Road and Shell Rock Road.

Level 3 evacuations are also in place from South Valley Road to Friend Road.

A Level 2 (Get Set) evacuation notice is in place for Dufur Gap Rd.

Latest evacuation updates

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This developing story will be updated.

© 2018 KGW