WISHRAM, Wash. — A wildfire known as the Milepost 90 Fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon has prompted evacuations west of Maryhill on the Washington side of the Columbia River Gorge.

The fire had grown to about 11,000 acres late Tuesday and was 20 percent contained. Fifty to 75 homes were threatened.

A Level 3 (Go!) evacuation notice was issued for Wishram Heights, north of Highway 14, east of Dalles Mountain Road, west of Highway 97, south of Springstreet Road. Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notices were issued for the area of Wishram Heights south of Highway 14 and the community of Maryhill from Highway 97 east to John Day Dam Road between Highway 14 and the Columbia River.

A Level 3 notice is also in effect for the area south of Highway 14 at Maryhill Museum to Highway 97 upper junction. It includes Pat's Ranch Mart, but does not include the town of Maryhill.

Highway 14 in Washington is closed between Dallesport and Maryhill.

The Red Cross established a shelter at Goldendale High School for anyone displaced by the fire. Call 888-680-1455 for shelter information.

Photos: Wildfire burns west of Maryhill

The fire started at around 4:20 p.m. and was burning northeast toward Centerville and Goldendale. Several local fire departments and the Washington Department of Natural Resources are battling the blaze, with the help of water drops from the air.

Earlier on Tuesday, a fire burned 15 acres northeast of White Salmon. That fire was stopped and no structures were damaged, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency on Tuesday due to the wildfires burning across the state.

