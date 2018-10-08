All campfires have been banned in wilderness areas managed by Willamette and Deschutes national forests, officials announced on Thursday.

The ban, due to increased wildfire danger, outlaws campfires in nine wilderness areas and around 600,000 acres between Mount Jefferson and Diamond Peak.

Most of the wilderness areas are located between Salem and Eugene on the west side and Bend on the east. They are used primarily by backpackers.

Camp stoves that run on propane or liquid fuels and have an on/off switch remain legal, a news release said.

“Unfortunately, despite earlier restrictions, we continue to see illegal and abandoned fires,” deputy forest supervisor Holly Jewkes said in a news release.

“Given the abundance of wildfire activity, the relative shortage of resources, and the increasingly hot and dry weather, we are going a step further and ban the use of campfires in wilderness areas.”

The action follows fire restrictions already in place that limit campfires to developed campsites in metal or concrete fire rings. There’s a blanket ban on campfires in Oregon’s state parks, except on the Oregon Coast.

More details

Smoking is not allowed, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or a developed recreation site.

Generators are permitted only in areas devoid of vegetation, such as a paved area or developed campsite.

Motorized vehicles may operate only on designated trails and roads. Santiam and Huckleberry OHV areas remain open but riders are cautioned to park in areas devoid of vegetation for 10 feet around any vehicle.

List of the wilderness areas where campfires are now prohibited

Diamond Peak Wilderness

Three Sisters Wilderness

Mount Jefferson Wilderness

Mount Thielsen Wilderness

Mount Washington Wilderness

Opal Creek Wilderness

Middle Santiam Wilderness

Menagerie Wilderness

Waldo Lake Wilderness

Zach Urness has been an outdoors writer, photographer and videographer in Oregon for 10 years. He is the author of the book “Best Hikes with Kids: Oregon” and “Hiking Southern Oregon.” He can be reached at zurness@StatesmanJournal.com or (503) 399-6801. Find him on Twitter at @ZachsORoutdoors.

