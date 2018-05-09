BANKS, Ore. — Fire officials say crews have contained a brush fire that broke out near Banks on Tuesday evening.

The fire has burned three acres in a heavily wooded area between Northwest Pongratz and Pihl roads. There are limited access points to the fire, and crews were using all-terrain vehicles to get to the fire, according to Banks Fire.

Additional crews may be called to fight the blaze but officials believe it won't spread further.

Residents between Pongratz Road and Pihl Road were advised to prepare to evacuate when the first broke out, but an evacuation was not ordered.

Pongratz Road is closed from Pihl to Foster roads.

© 2018 KGW