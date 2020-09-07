Where is summer? July has been unseasonably cool so far

Normally this time of year we should see highs close to 80 degrees. This July on average, Portland is running at just under 71 degrees.

PORTLAND, Ore — Have you been asking yourself, "Where is summer?"

If so, you’re not alone, if you live in the Portland area. Over the last couple of weeks it’s felt more like the middle of spring. Normally this time of year we should see highs close to 80 degrees. Not this year - so far this July we’ve sen unseasonably cool conditions.

Businesses along Waterfront Park in downtown are seeing firsthand how the weather is impacting business. Nicholas Sorenson with Kerr Bikes says they had to let some employees go because business has been so slow.

"We’re still coming out here every day ten to five to give people down here something to do, and give visitors something to do too," said Sorenson.

The dreary weather combined with concerns about COVID-19 and protests seem to be keeping customers away as well. On average for the month of July, we are running at just under 71 degrees - we should be averaging closer to 80.

Not everyone is complaining about our cool summer, like Taylor Marks, who is visiting Portland from sunny San Diego. Marks spend Wednesday morning cycling along the waterfront.

"This is beautiful," he said. "We're from San Diego and it's a little warmer down there but this is perfect weather, nice little breeze and sunshine."