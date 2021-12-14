Western Washington ski areas opening this week

Ski areas at Snoqualmie Pass, Mount Baker, Stevens Pass and White Pass are opening.

SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Ski resorts across the Cascades are opening this week.

The Summit at Snoqualmie opened to Summit and Ikon pass holders on Tuesday with a 44-inch base.

Lift tickets at Snoqualmie go on sale Dec. 16. Click here to check the current lift and trail status.

The Mount Baker ski area also opened to pass holders Tuesday. Opening day for the general public was Wednesday, Dec. 15. According to the resort's website, the area received 54 inches of snow in four days. Click here to check the snow report and lift status.

Stevens Pass opened on Dec. 15. Additional snow at Stevens Pass is expected to fall Thursday through Sunday.

Mission Ridge plans to start daily operations Thursday, Dec. 16.

Ditto for White Pass, which plans to open Dec. 16 as "conditions look promising" with a 32-inch base at the lodge and a 52-inch base at the summit. However, skiers are advised to check the snow report for updates.

The additional ski area openings follow Crystal Mountain, which opened to season pass holders on Dec. 4.

Though still a bit uncertain, the forecast for mountain snow looks promising heading into the weekend. As of Tuesday, mountain snow amounts "appear to reach at least advisory criteria," according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, staffing shortages continue to impact the ability for crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation to respond to winter weather and crashes. In November, department representatives warned drivers that it won't be an "ordinary winter on our roads."

The agency said drivers should still expect quite a few inconveniences through the winter months, including: