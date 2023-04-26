Expect record warmth this week in western Washington, with some areas hitting 80 degrees

The warmest temperatures since mid-October are on the way. Records are expected to be broken by Friday.

SEATTLE — The warmest weather in more than six months is on the way to Seattle and western Washington this week and into the weekend.

Confidence is increasing that we will see temperatures climb into the 70s Friday and Saturday, along with some areas reaching the 80s. The last time Seattle saw temperatures warmer than 70 degrees was on Oct. 16 when Seattle saw a high of 88.

Seattle will see highs in the 70s Friday and Saturday. The current forecast calls for a high temperature of 78 on Friday and Saturday in the Emerald City. If this happens, it will be a new daily record high temperature on Friday. The current daily record high temperature on April 28 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is 76, which was set back in 1968.

The current forecast high of 78 on Saturday is two degrees shy of the record of 80 degrees on April 29 set back in 1976.

April 26 was the warmest day of the year so far in western Washington, hitting 67 degrees at Sea-Tac, which is five degrees above average for this time of year. This is only the second time in the month of April that Sea-Tac recorded a temperature of 60 degrees or warmer in what's been one of the coldest Aprils on record.

Seattle wasn't the only location in western Washington seeing some of the warmest temperatures of the year so far. Many locations across the Southwest Interior climbed into the upper 60s and lower 70s, recording the warmest day of the year for those locations.

Moving into the weekend, temperature records are expected to be met and broken in multiple places.

Seattle high temperature forecast next 5 days and records

Seattle is not the only location that has the potential to set new daily record high temperatures Friday and Saturday.

Everett, Olympia, and Bellingham have a good chance to set new daily records. The daily record high temperature for April 28 is 75 (1931) in Everett, 79 (2006) in Olympia, and 73 (1976) in Bellingham. The current forecast calls for high temperatures nearing or breaking the records.

Though Seattle and many areas south of Seattle top out in the upper 70s for highs, some 80s are expected across South Sound and in the Cascade foothills and valleys where a couple mid-80s cannot be ruled out Friday.

Thursday high temperature forecast

Friday high temperature forecast

Saturday high temperature forecast

A strong onshore push drastically cools coastal Washington on Saturday and that onshore push moves into Puget Sound Sunday knocking highs back down to around 60 degrees.

If you plan on enjoying the warm weather on the water, please remember that water temperatures are still extremely cold. Practice all the appropriate safety measures for you and the pets if you plan on taking a dip.