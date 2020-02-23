RENTON, Wash. — One person was critically injured after a tree fell on a six-unit apartment building in Renton on Sunday morning.

King County paramedics and crews with Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority were on the scene in the 22200 block of 196 Ave. SE just after 8 a.m.

The person who was injured was trapped under the tree on the couch in the living room before they were extricated, according to the fire authority.

That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The fire authority says it is working with displaced residents.

A cold front that moved through western Washington on Sunday morning brought gusty winds and heavy rain. Wind speed were expected to range from 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts reaching 40 mph.

After a lull late morning, winds are expected to pick up again Sunday afternoon with isolated thunderstorms possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Other areas in western Washington experienced storm damage and power outages. As of Sunday at 10:30 a.m., more than 19,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were out of power.

Downed trees and power lines blocked traffic at Gravelly Lake Drive SW and Nyanza Road SW in Lakewood. Lakewood police urged the public to steer clear while crews cleaned it up.

Wildwood Park in Puyallup closed Sunday due to downed trees and power lines, according to Puyallup police. There is no estimated time for reopening.

Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma also closed Sunday due to a power outage.

