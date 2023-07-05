Temperatures are expected to be the warmest since October, climbing 15-20 degrees above average into the 80s.

SEATTLE — Another round of warm weather is in store for Seattle and western Washington this work week, continuing into the Mother's Day weekend.

Confidence is increasing that we will see temperatures well above average beginning mid-week with temperatures around 15-20 degrees above average from Friday through Sunday. The average high in Seattle is 65.

The Climate Prediction Center's 6-10 day temperature outlook supports this and gives the odds of above-average temperatures of 80-90% during this timeframe.

6-10 day temperature outlook

The warm-up really begins Wednesday into Thursday with highs approaching 70 on Wednesday and climbing into the lower 70s Thursday. The warmest period during this warm-up is expected for Friday through Monday with highs climbing into the mid-70s Friday and lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday with the potential for highs staying in the 80s Monday.

Current guidance gives the chance of 80s Saturday through Monday at about 60-80%.

While the temperatures will be very warm to hot and well above average, the current forecast keeps high temperatures just below record levels in Seattle.

Here's a look at the forecast highs compared to the records for the Emerald City:

Friday, May 12

Forecast: 77, Record: 81 (1959)

Saturday, May 13

Forecast: 82, Record: 85 (2018)

Sunday, May 14

Forecast: 83, Record: 88 (2018)



Monday, May 15

Forecast: 80, Record: 85 (2007)

5-day high-temperature forecast for Seattle

6-10 day high-temperature forecast for Seattle

While the current forecast keeps temperatures just below record levels, this weekend is expected to see the warmest temperatures since October 2022.

This year, Seattle hit 80 degrees on April 28 but the current forecast calls for the city to exceed this both Saturday and Sunday. The previous day with a high warmer than 80 was back on October 16 when Seattle hit 88.

The last time Seattle saw three consecutive days of temperatures 80 degrees or warmer was August 29-31.

The warm to hot temperatures are expected as a summer-like weather pattern develops across the West Coast late this week with a ridge of high pressure building over the region. This high pressure is expected to strengthen and center itself over the Pacific Northwest over the weekend, which is what will bring the warmest temperatures since October to western Washington.

Weather setup this weekend

It is important to remember that water temperatures are still cold despite the warm air temperatures. If you plan on enjoying the warm weather on the water, please practice all the appropriate safety measures for you, the kids, and the pets if you plan on taking a dip.