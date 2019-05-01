Thousands of people will likely be without power when overnight temperatures drop into the 30s overnight.

Snow levels are expected to hover around 1,500 and 2,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service. Lowland areas can expect more rain possibly with some hail mixed in.

RELATED: How wind speeds picked up so quickly

The National Weather Service warns people only use generators outdoors and away from windows. If you're using portable heaters, keep them away from anything flammable, and never use natural gas range for heating or charcoal as an indoor heating or cooking source. Read more tips here.

High winds knocked out power to more than 265,000 people in Western Washington Sunday morning.

By Sunday evening, more than 110,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were still without power.

Check the PSE outage map here.

Seattle City Light reported as many as 22,000 outages in several neighborhoods Sunday morning. That number was below 4,000 by Sunday evening.

Snohomish PUD is still reporting a few hundred outages.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The Associated Press reports that all Alaska Airlines flights were temporarily grounded Sunday morning after a power outage. The airline is based out of Seattle. An Alaska Airlines spokesperson said 27 flights were delayed and five were canceled.

KING 5 Meteorologist Darren Peck reported a peak gust of 60 mph recorded at 2 a.m. Sunday at Sea-Tac. Just an hour before, winds were only 10 mph at Sea-Tac, indicating just how quickly the winds picked up.

The winds have taken down trees and power lines across Puget Sound. Emergency crews are working to clear the downed lines and debris covering roads from Olympia to Everett.

A High Wind Warning for the Seattle metro area ended at 4 a.m.

The National Weather Service says we can expect the next storm to move in Tuesday, with potentially windy conditions overnight into Wednesday.

RELATED: Storm tips that power companies want you to know

RELATED: How to prolong your phone's life in a power outage

VIEW: Full forecast