BEAVERTON, Ore. -- Thunderstorms and lightning hit the Portland metro area Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and left behind some damage.

Lightning struck three trees near Southwest 84th Avenue and Garden Home Road in Beaverton. One of the trees caught fire and then split.

PHOTOS: Storm brings down tree in Beaverton

Amazingly, no one was hurt. KGW's Tim Gordon was live at the scene.

Around 7:30 a.m., KGW meteorologist Rod Hill reported the storm seemed to be weakening.

