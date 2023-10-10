Will the solar eclipse be visible in Oregon? Here's what to know

Clouds are expected to cover most of the state, from the coast to eastern Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians hoping to see a rare "ring of fire" solar eclipse on Saturday may need to cross their fingers and hope for the best. Clouds are expected to blanket most of the state, from the coast to eastern Oregon, meaning your chances of viewing the solar eclipse are slim.

The annular solar eclipse will move across much of the western and southwestern U.S. on Oct. 14. The solar eclipse will begin just after 8 a.m., but its peak will happen between 9:15-9:25 a.m. The moon will pass in front of the sun and create the appearance of an illuminated ring, or a "ring of fire."

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland shared their cloud cover forecast on X, formerly known as Twitter. The Willamette Valley, including the Portland metro area and Salem, will see mostly cloudy skies, or 85% cloud cover. People on the Oregon coast appear to be the least likely to catch a glimpse of the solar eclipse with cloudy skies, or 90% cloud cover. The possibility for breaks in the clouds increases the further east you are in the state. Southeast Oregon will be mostly cloudy, with 60% cloud cover.

An annular solar eclipse will be visible from parts of OR on the morning of Sat Oct 14th, where the moon blocks out the center of the sun, creating a "ring of fire" effect. Unfortunately, cloud cover looks heavy, especially near the coast, but you can try your luck! 🌥️#ORwx pic.twitter.com/AIAbhPGVhp — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) October 8, 2023



KGW meteorologist Rod Hill is also keeping an eye on the clouds, but he isn't able to offer much of a glimmer of hope.

"Right now we expect, (with) pretty high confidence, that it will be fairly solid cloud cover, not only in Portland and Salem, but up and down all of western Oregon. That would limit, of course — if not, delete — any viewing of the eclipse Saturday morning. But we hope there are some breaks in the cloud cover, of course," Hill said on Tuesday morning.

Hill added that rain could also be in the forecast Saturday morning, which would further impact visibility.

However, if you are lucky enough to see the celestial phenomenon, remember to protect your eyes by wearing a pair of eclipse glasses.

The last time an annular solar eclipse happened in the U.S. was in 2012. The next won't happen until 2046.