Power slowly returned to thousands of people in Western Washington overnight following a day of outages caused by a powerful windstorm. Wind speeds reached 60 mph Sunday morning and toppled several trees in the area.

As utility crews spent the night repairing power lines and clearing streets, some neighborhoods saw a dusting of snow.

The Kent, Puyallup, and Summer School Districts are closed Monday. Several other schools reported 2-hour delays. Check our list to see if the weather has impacted your school.

KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott said snow levels could drop as low as 1,000-1,500 feet. Side streets and avenues may be coated with snow, but main roads like interstates should stay wet.

Rain showers will lighten as the day continues and no significant winds are expected Monday.

The National Weather Service warns people only use generators outdoors and away from windows. If you're using portable heaters, keep them away from anything flammable, and never use natural gas range for heating or charcoal as an indoor heating or cooking source. Read more tips here.

High winds knocked out power to more than 265,000 people in Western Washington Sunday morning.

By Monday morning, more than 50,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were still without power.

Most other utilities reported a few hundred outages by Monday morning.

The Associated Press reports that all Alaska Airlines flights were temporarily grounded Sunday morning after a power outage. The airline is based out of Seattle. An Alaska Airlines spokesperson said 27 flights were delayed and five were canceled.

KING 5 Meteorologist Darren Peck reported a peak gust of 60 mph recorded at 2 a.m. Sunday at Sea-Tac. Just an hour before, winds were only 10 mph at Sea-Tac, indicating just how quickly the winds picked up.

The winds have taken down trees and power lines across Puget Sound. Emergency crews are working to clear the downed lines and debris covering roads from Olympia to Everett.

The National Weather Service says we can expect the next storm to move in Tuesday, with potentially windy conditions overnight into Wednesday.

