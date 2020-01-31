PORTLAND, Ore. — Rod Hill: After possible record highs near 60 degrees Friday, a Saturday cold front will bring much colder air, with rain at times, chilly northwest winds and falling snow levels during the day to 2,000 feet.

The cool-off continues Saturday night, as snow levels lower to 1,000 feet, impacting both the Cascade passes and the Coast Range through the day Sunday with snowy travel.

The 1,000-foot snow level could also lead to potential snow on the ground over the high metro hills and cities such as Sandy.

FORECAST: Near-record high Friday, before a wet and colder weekend

The cold air aloft will trigger Sunday heavy showers over the Rose City with likely hail at times and possible a snow mix.

Monday brings back widespread freezing temps to start the day, but dry weather is expected.

Snow levels will rise during the day Tuesday as moisture returns. If Tuesday moisture returns earlier than expected, a wintry mix will be possible.

Chris McGinness: All this comes as we close the book on the wettest month in nearly three years. As of midnight, Portland International Airport has measured 7.59” of rain for the month.

It’s also been a very mild January, running more than 4 degrees above average. PDX only got down to 32 degrees three times this month. On average, PDX gets down to freezing eight times in January.

