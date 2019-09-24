SEATTLE — Unseasonably cold weather continues across the Pacific Northwest, with below normal temperatures and some additional mountain snow.

What's happening is an unusually strong low pressure system is slipping overhead, pulling in some of the coldest temperatures we've seen so far this season.

Most of us will stay dry Sunday with partial sunshine, and temps warming to the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

In the mountains, perhaps a little additional snow, but not much accumulation. The snow level could drop down to 3,000 feet, meaning all of our mountain passes have a chance of a dusting.

On Monday, bright sunshine returns. In fact, we should see a good deal of sunshine through the first half of the workweek. Temperatures, however, will stay cooler than average, topping the lower 60s.

Our next shot at some moisture arrives late Wednesday into Thursday.

Stevens Pass received six inches of snow Friday night, according to the ski resort.

Timelapse footage posted by the NWS Spokane shows the snowfall on Stevens Pass:

The Mount Baker Ski Area said Heather Meadows also received their first snow of the season on Friday.

With cold temperatures moving into our area, the Marysville Fire Department is reminding everyone that heating equipment is a leading cause of home fire deaths.

Keep anything that can burn like curtains and furniture at least three feet away from heating equipment. Space heaters should be plugged directly into a wall outlet, not an extension cord.

Never plug more than one heating appliance into an outlet at a time, and never use your oven to heat your home.

