Christmas travel is going to be an adventure for anyone heading over Oregon's high mountain passes this year.

A series of storms are expected to bring anywhere from 16 to 28 inches of snow to Cascade Range passes between the Willamette Valley and Bend.

That’s good news for skiers and snowboarders, who can enjoy every one of Oregon’s major ski areas being open holiday break.

But it could be a headache for anyone traveling over Santiam or Willamette pass, or anywhere in the Diamond Lake or Crater Lake area.

KGW forecast | Radar | Weather app

The action starts Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm advisory for all mountain passes above 4,000 feet, including Santiam and Willamette passes between Salem and Bend.

Eight to 16 inches of snow is expected from 4 p.m. Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday across the Oregon Cascade Range.

But that's not all.

Another 8 to 12 inches of snow could fall Sunday night and Monday (Christmas Eve day) at pass level, with snow levels dropping down to 3,000 feet.

“We’re really encouraging people traveling over the Cascades to plan for winter weather — chains, studded tires and all the essentials,” National Weather Service meteorologist David Bishop said.

Columbia River Gorge, Hood River Valley snow

Snow is also likely in the Columbia River Gorge on Saturday night. The central gorge, including Hood River, is expected to get between a dusting and two inches of snow, with the highest snow totals above 500 feet, according to the NWS.

The upper Hood River Valley, including Parkdale, is expected to get receive 2-5 inches of snow, with the highest snow totals being above 1,500 feet.

Drivers on Interstate 84, Highway 35 and Highway 26 should be prepared for the potentially snowy conditions. The snow is expected to fall between 7 p.m. and midnight and should transition to wet snow or rain after midnight, the NWS said.

Get the new Portland Weather app before severe weather hits!