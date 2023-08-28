Mount Hood and the Gorge continue to see smoky skies, but Portland air improves

Incoming showers are expected to help out firefighters dealing with nearby wildfires this week, but low wind could slow down the pace of air quality improvements.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's air quality has improved to good or moderate levels as of Monday afternoon, and is likely to remain in that range as the region gets some rain this week — but the Columbia River Gorge and other areas around Mount Hood are expected to keep dealing with smoke from the Camp Creek fire and other wildfires.

The forecast calls for scattered showers Tuesday with the potential for hours of steady rain Thursday, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill, which could bring some relief from the smoke and help out firefighters. Weather patterns for the Portland region are likely to remain cooler into Labor Day weekend, according to Hill, with no 90-degree days in the forecast and several days with possible rain.

However, the relative lack of wind in the coming days could mean improvements in air quality could be slower, he added. Conditions will be windier east of The Dalles, where there's a wind advisory in place for Tuesday, warning of gusts of 35-55 mph.

An air quality advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday for the Gorge, the Northern Oregon Cascades and the Upper Hood River Valley. The U.S. Air Quality Index forecast predicts Portland air quality in the moderate range again on Tuesday and then improving into the good range on Wednesday, but areas in the Gorge and Mount Hood will still be in the range of moderate or unhealthy for sensitive groups at that point.

The mix of good and moderate air quality extended all the way through the Willamette Valley down to Eugene on Monday, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality's air quality monitoring map.

Air quality is much worse in the Oregon Cascades and the Gorge, with monitoring stations in Government Camp, Hood River and The Dalles all showing air quality between the unhealthy for sensitive groups and unhealthy ranges.

Central Oregon is also dealing with bad air quality, with scores at monitoring stations along Highway 97 through Bend in the range of unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy. Southwest Oregon air quality is even worse, with scores rating as very unhealthy in the Medford area, and air quality rated as hazardous in Grants Pass, Roseburg and Cave Junction.