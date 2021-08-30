Watch Live Coverage: 911 down across Southeast Louisiana, untold number in the dark after Hurricane Ida

Ida has caused widespread damage to much of Southeast Louisiana, but the true toll of the storm isn't known yet.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana Sunday as a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane, bringing deadly weather conditions as it crossed over Southern Louisiana.

While the storm has weakened to a tropical storm and passed most of the state, damage assessment is just beginning as residents and parish officials begin recovery efforts.

9 AM

Two or three boats full of people rescued from the Lafitte area have returned to solid land in recent minutes.

Parish officials now say about 500 people are still in the town, up from the 100-200 initially believed to be in the flood area.

8:35 AM

Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn says there is extensive damage to Kenner city hall, but that he is more concerned with the people in danger than any building.

8:30 AM

FEMA officials said they were largely concerned with life-saving and life-sustaining operations Monday as they begin to assess the damage from Hurricane Ida.

They are particularly concerned with the state of health and medical systems, particularly hospitals that may need to be evacuated.

8:25 AM

Deanna Rodriguez, the president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans, confirmed a transmission tower fell into the Mississippi River last night, one part of the chain reaction of infrastructure failures that have led to more than a million customers in the dark.

"We don’t know what the wind and rain has caused, we know the storm was terrible and something was done to our power lines," she told WWL-TV.

That transmission tower survived Hurricane Katrina in 2005, but apparently was not able to withstand Ida.

8:20 AM

All of the Louisiana National Guard has been activated to assist with rescue and recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida.

A spokesperson for Gov. John Bel Edwards' office says national guard units from other states will be arriving soon.

8:15 AM

St. James Parish residents are being advised to avoid the area near Highway 20 and St. Patrick Street due to downed live power lines.

The parish said they are waiting for Entergy crews to arrive and depower the lines.

8 AM

Boats are being deployed into the flooded road near Lafitte to rescue anybody trapped by flooding in that area.

"We know we have people we need to rescue, we've been getting calls all night," said Deano Bonano, a Jefferson Parish councilman. "This is all fire, police and national guard boats and we're going to methodically go up and down every street transporting individuals out to buses and putting them in shelters."

Bonano said the parish's next job after rescue efforts are complete is to clear routes for emergency crews and eventually residents to get back into the area.

"We have a big job ahead of us today. We have our Sheriff's Department crews out there with bulldozers and backhoes," he said. "Our primary goal is to clear the main routes so we can move and we can't have people getting in the way by driving around sightseeing. They hinder our efforts."

7:50 AM

Some early damage from across New Orleans is coming in. In the Lower Garden District, downed lamps and tree limbs are making navigation difficult.

Lots of debris cluttering roads in the Lower Garden District, some trees and lamp posts down. People walking around looking a little dazed, comparing damage. pic.twitter.com/JkRNnzJK1I — Emily Woodruff (@emily_woodruff_) August 30, 2021

7:25 AM

Jefferson Parish officials are asking residents to limit their water use because of extremely low water pressure across the parish.

Boil water advisories remain in place for much of Southeast Louisiana.

7:05 AM

St. Tammany Parish 9-1-1 systems are down, and most cell service is out of commission for the parish, according to the St. Tammany Fire District #13.

Residents are being told to stay inside until conditions improve.

Here is our updating list of 9-1-1 outages:

7 AM

Jefferson Parish is issuing a mandatory curfew, effective immediately, for the entire parish until Tuesday at 6 a.m.

Here are all the current curfews in effect:

The city of Covington has been placed under a boil water advisory until further notice due to possible pressure issues caused by Hurricane Ida.

6:50 AM

In Kenner, crews have already begun moving downed tree branches out of the road.

Jefferson Parish residents are still being advised to stay in place until more of the roads can be cleared of hazards.

6:35 AM

It is officially dawn in Louisiana, as the sun has begun to rise after Hurricane Ida swept through the state. Emergency crews are beginning to head out into the streets to see the damage and assess how long it will be before residents can return.

Power remains out for at least a million people, including the entire city of New Orleans.

6:25 AM

Captain Brennan Matherne with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office tells WWL-TV the parish will be without power for weeks. There is no running water south of Raceland, and there is flooding in Bayou Blue because of levee issues.

In some of the hardest hit areas, such as Golden Meadow and Galliano, officials still don't know the full extent of the damage.

"We have no idea what the damage is, but we know it will be catastrophic," Matherne said.

6:20 AM

St. Charles Parish officials are urging residents to stay inside while emergency crews work to clear roadways and move storm debris.

There is damage to parish infrastructure including water, gas and sewerage systems.

6:15 AM

Cell service outages have been reported across the state. Baton Rouge, the northshore and New Orleans seem to be some of the hardest hit by these outages, but communication infrastructure throughout Southeast Louisiana has taken a beating and will likely have spotty service for at least the next several days.

Back at the @GOHSEP EOC. Cell service seems to be out in Baton Rouge. There's a tree down next to my house, but it's just covering the street.



Today is going to be a very long day. We have assets and crews prestaged and ready to go when they are able.



Stay safe, Louisiana. — Christina Stephens (@CEStephens) August 30, 2021

6:05 AM

There is still some heavy rainfall in Southeast Louisiana as feeder bands for Ida pass through the area.

The state will still see some impacts from the storm today, but the worst is over for the state.

Tropical Storm Ida is continuing north into Mississippi with winds of 60 MPH.

6 AM

WWL-TV's Meg Farris has been through just about every Louisiana hurricane in memory. She says Ida was one of the most terrifying. Listen to her describe the storm here:

5:40 AM

Algiers does not have access to power generated by the New Orleans turbines, so drainage pumps on the westbank are without power because of the widespread Entergy outages for New Orleans.

Standing water in Algiers is currently sitting, with no clear timeline for when it will be drained from the streets.

5:25 AM

Lafourche Parish residents will likely not be allowed to return home to assess the damage to their houses and property today.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office tweeted that parish officials will make an official announcement soon, but told evacuees they would not be allowed back immediately because of the extensive damage across the parish.

9-1-1 systems in the parish are also down. Anybody who needs emergency services should call (985) 772-4810 or (985) 772-4824.

5:20 AM

Boil Water Advisories are in place for much of Southeast Louisiana.

Residents in affected areas should not use untreated water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth or bathing.

Here's the full list of who is currently under an advisory:

5 AM

St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis said Hurricane Ida was the worst storm he had ever seen.

"It was relentless from 7 a.m. until maybe an hour ago, and every now and then we're still getting some gusts," he said. "This was something that I've never seen before."

4:55 AM

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is reporting problems with their 9-1-1 system. Anybody who needs help in Jefferson Parish should call 504-227-1400.

Deputies are on the road now assessing damage from the storm.

Anybody who can avoid traveling or going outside should remain in place for the time being.

4:30 AM



The 9-1-1 system in New Orleans is down, officials say. Residents in need of help are being told to go to the nearest fire station or NOPD officer.

It's unclear what has caused the outage or how long it will last.

4 AM

Hurricane Ida is now Tropical Storm Ida. After a painful night passing through Louisiana, the storm's winds have degraded enough that meteorologists now believe it is at tropical storm strength.

The storm made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, one of the strongest to ever make landfall in the U.S.

At least one person has died in the storm, and damage assessment is just beginning across the state.

To see our coverage from Sunday, click here:

More Stories: