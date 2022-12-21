TriMet suspends MAX train service, reduces bus service due to severe weather

The agency did not say when the trains would start running again.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet has temporarily suspended all MAX lines Friday morning as snow and freezing rain continues to fall across the Portland metro area, the agency reported. TriMet said in a news release that a number of trains were stuck due to ice and snow.

The agency did not say when the trains would start running again.

"TriMet crews are working to respond to disruptions across the light rail system; however the weather impacts are widespread and there can be challenges with crews not only getting to work but responding to problem areas," TriMet said in a news release Friday morning.

Bus service to primary routes has also been reduced to "frequent service only," TriMet reported, including lines FX2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 12, 14, 15, 20, 33, 54, 56, 57, 72, 73, 75 and 76. TriMet said buses are running with heavy-duty chains, which means they can travel no faster than 25 miles per hour.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate our riders' patience as we work through this severe weather event, with the goal of resuming service as soon and as safely as possible," TriMet said.

TriMet said its LIFT paratransit service will provide life-sustaining trips only through 10 a.m. Saturday.

Check trimet.org/alerts frequently as the information about disruptions, delays and cancellations can change rapidly throughout the day.

During Multnomah County's state of emergency, TriMet announced they would not turn away riders unable to pay fare if they're traveling to or from a warming space. Riders can find other weather-related information here.

On Thursday night, TriMet began preparing for snow and freezing rain and warned riders to be safe and plan for delays. A number of MAX lines reported disruptions Thursday morning due to debris on overhead wires.

On Wednesday, crews applied ice melt at transit centers, MAX stations and major bus stops.

"We're asking everyone to please, with these freezing cold temperatures bundle up," said TriMet spokesperson Tia York on Thursday. "If you have a pair of ice trackers or winter walkers put them on; those will help you get through the snow and ice on your way to your stop or station and always check before you go."

York said once the freezing rain starts, TriMet would run trains overnight to keep lines clear of ice and use ice cutters when needed. York said riders should expect disruptions to service and build in extra travel time. She said when possible, TriMet would send buses to bridge service.

"I say when possible because when we are in a severe weather event we have to get those buses to the disruption location and they may encounter other obstacles getting there," York said.