‘I heard the cracking and smashing’: Trees fall on Salem homes after ice storm

Diego Lugli lives in Salem, on the south side of town. Around 4 a.m. Saturday, he was jarred awake.

SALEM, Ore. — The Salem area was hit particularly hard Friday night with icy conditions. Trees drooped under the weight of thick layers of ice. Some trees went down, crashing onto homes and cars.

“It was a good like five seconds where there was this rumbling sound, shaking...I heard the cracking and smashing of the top floor,” recalled Lugli.

The top floor is where his daughter sleeps. Right away, he said he heard her screaming. He ran to check on her and said everyone in the home, all four family members, were OK. They feel fortunate considering all the damage.

“Basically, a whole half of our roof is collapsed on itself,” said Lugli.

But it was a long night even before the tree fell on his home.

“You just hear these really loud pounding snaps all over the neighborhood that you just kept hearing for hours and it was just like limbs snapping here and trees falling there,” Lugli said.

People all over heard the same thing and also had trees fall on their homes.

“Our street has about five trees that have collapsed in the road, so you can’t even really get out of our neighborhood right now. It’s pretty bad,” said Lugli.

From Salem, to Keizer, to Wilsonville, and other surrounding areas, ice caused some major headaches. Still, Lugli is grateful.

“Stuff can be fixed but at the end of the day the fact that we were all safe...very blessed with that, very thankful,” Lugli said.