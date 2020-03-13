PORTLAND, Ore — A weather system this weekend will bring near-record cold to the Northwest, KGW meteorologist Rod Hill said Friday morning. Don't be surprised if the ground is white when you wake up on Saturday.

Snow levels will drop to 1,000 feet, and possibly even lower, on Friday night and into Saturday morning, he said.

"Low elevation cities such as Portland will see snow or a wintry mix with temps most likely holding above 32 degrees," Hill said. "But the forecast is a tough call and no person should be surprised if snow accumulations take hold."

Get the latest KGW forecast

But he added that any snow that does land likely wouldn't stick around much past morning. Saturday daytime temps will warm into the 40s. 

Dry weather returns Saturday night, with east winds and another round of freezing temperatures.

RELATED: Near record weekend cold, snow showers expected

RELATED: Videos: Burst of Leap Day hail blankets parts of Portland area
KGW Rod Hill
FUTURECAST at 10Pm tonight shows (green color) rain up the I-5 corri... dor but snow (blue) over the Coast Range and the Cascades. Winter advisories for snow have been issued for the mountains near and above 1,000 feet. Portland may see a snow mix develop with overnight temps near 32 degrees.
Facebook