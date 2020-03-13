PORTLAND, Ore — A weather system this weekend will bring near-record cold to the Northwest, KGW meteorologist Rod Hill said Friday morning. Don't be surprised if the ground is white when you wake up on Saturday.

Snow levels will drop to 1,000 feet, and possibly even lower, on Friday night and into Saturday morning, he said.

"Low elevation cities such as Portland will see snow or a wintry mix with temps most likely holding above 32 degrees," Hill said. "But the forecast is a tough call and no person should be surprised if snow accumulations take hold."

But he added that any snow that does land likely wouldn't stick around much past morning. Saturday daytime temps will warm into the 40s.

Dry weather returns Saturday night, with east winds and another round of freezing temperatures.

