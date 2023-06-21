Dozens injured by hail at Red Rocks concert

Hail up to the size of tennis balls pelted Red Rocks concertgoers. Seven people were taken to the hospital.

MORRISON, Colo. — Seven people were taken to the hospital and dozens more were treated on the scene for injuries sustained in a hailstorm at the Louis Tomlinson concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison on Wednesday night.

West Metro Fire reported that seven people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Eighty to 90 people were tr e ated on scene. Injuries included cuts and broken bones, West Metro said.

Concertgoers scrambled for cover as hail blasted through the venue just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for the area including Red Rocks at 9:04 p.m. by the National Weather Service office in Boulder.

At 9:14 p.m., Red Rocks' official Twitter account announced they were in a weather delay.

Hail up to the size of tennis balls covered the ground, forcing people to take cover.

At 10:25 p.m., the venue tweeted that the show has officially been postponed.

A severe thunderstorm watch in effect for much of eastern Colorado, including the Denver metro area, was extended until 4 a.m. Thursday as strong storms linger into the overnight hours.

"Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back!" Tomlinson tweeted. "Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!"

Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) June 22, 2023

"We want to take a moment to acknowledge the severe weather event at Red Rocks last night and offer our sincere best wishes to everyone affected by last night’s storms across Colorado," Red Rocks tweeted Thursday morning.

"We hope to see Louis Tomlinson and his fans back soon under clear Colorado skies – we know this was supposed to be a special night and many of you traveled long distances to be here, which makes decisions regarding the postponement or cancellation of shows even harder."

Tonight’s show has officially been postponed. Please be safe exiting the amphitheatre - we’ll have more information for ticket holders soon — Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) June 22, 2023

UPDATE: Red Rocks hail storm- 7 people transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. A total of 80 to 90 people treated on scene. Injuries include cuts and broken bones. Sporadic hail still coming down in Morrison area. @StadiumMedical pic.twitter.com/gM7KKNqocW — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) June 22, 2023

