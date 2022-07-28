Here's how a Tualatin summer camp adjusted during the heat wave

Tualatin Hills Athletic Center hasn't had to cancel any of its youth activities, instead ensuring that they avoid outdoor games during peak temperatures.

TUALATIN, Ore. — Summer camps are in full swing this summer at the Tualatin Hills Athletic Center both inside and out, despite the extremely hot weather. Their main priority is to keep the campers safe while also keeping it fun.

Brian Yourstone, athletic center supervisor, said that they see anywhere between 60 to 70 campers a week.

"While they're outside we obviously have shade for them,” said Yourstone. “We have cold water and we apply sunscreen throughout the day."

Yourstone says they haven't had to cancel any summer camp activities involving the kids because of the heat wave but have canceled adult softball leagues for the time being.

The biggest change for the campers this week is all outdoor activities end by noon and transition indoors.

"We start at 8 o'clock and end at 3:30 or 4 o'clock,” said Yourstone. “By the time the temperatures hit peak temperatures the campers are normally at home with their parents."

Some campers told KGW’s Daisy Caballero they weren't going to let the sun ruin their summer camp — they had plenty of water, some shade and of course the opportunity to hang out with friends.

"I like to be active and I thought this camp would be really fun to be in," said Eduardo Garcia Magaña, a camper.

Magaña says the heat wave wasn't going to stop him from participating in camp activities — all while wearing a black hoodie too.

"Prior to each camp we reach out to other parents and let them know what our policies are, how we're going to keep their children safe,” said Yourstone. “And we have had no complaints."

The Tualatin Hills Athletic Center has a few more summer camp spots open for the remaining five weeks. You can click here to learn more.