3 things you need to know Thursday

Buckle up if you live in Southwest Washington or Northwest Oregon. It’s going to get cold today and it looks like snow or freezing rain is on its way. This morning will start with rain showers but it will turn to snow or freezing rain as the air gets colder throughout the day as a result of strong east winds coming from in and near the gorge tonight and tomorrow. "Look for a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow tonight as metro temperatures drop into the mid- to upper-20s with east winds blowing," said KGW meteorologist Rod Hill. Portland could get between 2-6 inches of snow tonight through Friday morning, said KGW chief meteorologist Matt Zaffino. READ MORE

This morning at 9 a.m., 4,500 appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will open up for people 80 years or older or members of the Phase 1A group. If you're eligible, you'll need to use the Oregon Health Authority website to schedule an appointment. Also, with winter weather coming this weekend, organizers of the mass vaccination events in the Portland area said anyone who does not feel safe driving to the locations because of weather will have their appointment rebooked. They will not have to go back into the pool and try to snag an appointment again. READ MORE

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown yesterday announced changes to the state’s outdoor sports guidance, including high school football, amid pressure from parents, coaches and players who want full contact sports to return. Brown announced that starting this week, outdoor contact sports are allowed with health and safety protocols in place. READ MORE