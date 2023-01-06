Seattle sees 6-inch rain deficit for the year after a dry, warm May

The warm temperatures in May led to the month ending as the second-warmest May on record.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — May brought near record-breaking warm and dry conditions to the Pacific Northwest.

For the month of May 2023, Sea-Tac observed an average temperature of 60.9 degrees (factoring in daytime highs and overnight lows). The normal for the month is 57.5. This makes May 2023 the second-warmest May on record.

Also, rain totals were below normal. On average, Sea-Tac observes 1.88 inches of rain during a typical May but only recorded 0.93” in 2023.

That deficit for the month exacerbated the calendar deficit. By the end of May, Sea-Tac usually has recorded 18.77 inches of rain. However, for 2023, Sea-Tac only picked up 12.8 inches so far, creating a six-inch deficit.

Plus, the National Weather Service tweeted statistics that reveal the dry conditions, despite many "rainy days."

May 2022 saw 78 days of rain, but with 22.23 inches of rainfall, making it the 10th wettest on record. In May 2023, there were 77 days that saw rain, but the total rainfall was only 12.8 inches, making it the 10th driest in 79 years.

Seattle rainfall stats for Jan 1-May 31 for 2023 & 2022.

Normal number of days with measurable rain Jan 1-May 31...78 days. Normal rainfall 18.77".

2023, 77 days with rain, rainfall 12.80" ( 10th driest in 79 yrs )

2022, 78 days with rain, rainfall 22.23" ( 10th wettest ). #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) June 1, 2023

The Climate Prediction Center has released the outlook for the month of June and temperatures look to trend warmer than normal. The first week of June is forecasted to bring above-average temperatures.

This all comes as the La Niña pattern transitions to an El Niño pattern, which can mean warmer and drier conditions for the Pacific Northwest in the winter.

Download the KING 5 app to check the interactive radar near you, as well as the latest forecast, cameras and current conditions.